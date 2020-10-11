It’s taken a while to come to fruition, but on Saturday night, the 2020 graduates of Cameron University were allowed opportunity to walk the stage and commence forward in life with degrees in tow.
Cameron golfers Caden McAnally, of Copperas Cove, Texas, and his buddy Mason LeGrange, of Guymon, reunited to join in commencement ceremonies at the university’s football field. LeGrange said he’d already graduated but that he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to complete his college rite of passage.
CU Director of Media Relations Janet Williams said there were 273 students registered to receive degrees. Due to COVID-19 precautions, prior graduation ceremonies were cancelled earlier this year.
With chairs spaced at least six feet apart and lining the field, those who earned degrees since last December would have an opportunity to walk the stage, Williams said. She said it may be unorthodox, but you work with what you can.
“We’re going to do a lot of things on the fly,” she said. “We’re just happy to make it happen.”
As many students joined with friends for that moment in the spotlight, Hillary Laning, of Roosevelt, waited patiently. Her mortarboard carried the message “Teach the Change You Wish to Be.” Although she technically graduated in May and has since taken her lessons to the classroom at Altus Elementary School, she wanted to complete her college experience. She was one of many.
“I had to come back,” she said. “I’m glad we get to have it.”
In opening the ceremony, Cameron University President Dr. John McArthur noted the students’ achievement.
“You have made this most unusual year a successful year,” he said.
Darius Morris traveled back from Tulsa to receive his degree earned at the summer session. The president of the CU Student Government Association reminded his fellow graduates that Saturday night was their.
“Graduates, tonight’s for you,” he said, “so please enjoy this moment.”
Noting that COVID-19 caused this year to be one of a sort of limbo, Morris reminded his fellow grads that “the world doesn’t wait for anyone.”
“Graduates, the future is yet to be determined,” he said. “The future can be better than you ever imagined. Nothing, I mean nothing, can stop this class of 2020.”
Dr. Shaun Calix, chair of the CU Faculty Senate, served as the faculty commencement speaker. He cited Harry Potter’s mentor Aldous Dumbledore prolifically to share a message of wisdom and prudence. It’s a message of creating a better world through your learning experience.
“Work the greatest magic available to you by using the divine magic of healing words,” he said.
Noting the tumultuous times we live in, from surviving and thriving in a pandemic to uncertain political times, Calix reminded the graduates to be lights in an often dark world. He cited the Cameron Alma Mater.
“Truth shines light on darkness,” he said before returning to Dumbledore for his closing. “Happiness can be found in the darkness as long as we remember to turn on the light.”
