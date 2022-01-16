Cameron University officials said Friday that all in-person classes will convert to virtual instruction when classes resume Tuesday.
Cameron posted the notice on its website, under its COVID-19 information.
Officials said the decision to go virtual after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is due to the rapid and significant spread of COVID-19 within the Cameron University community. Virtual instruction will continue until 8 a.m. Jan.31, when regular course instruction will resume. Individual course instructors will provide specific information for each course, Cameron officials said.
University offices and services will remain open and available to employees, students and visitors. However, masks will be required by everyone in indoor public spaces on the Lawton and Duncan campuses through Jan. 30. Following recent CDC guidance, the university encourages the use of N95 or KN95 grade masks.