Cameron University will be using alternative teaching methods for students, beginning Monday.
Cameron President John McArthur said that, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of students and employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring 2020 academic instruction will be converted from face-to-face (classroom) settings to alternative or hybrid learning environments.
Cameron said the change will be in effect as long as health safety circumstances dictate.
The change means instructors or professors will communicate with students about the means of instruction that will begin Monday. Alternative formats may consist of online instruction, Zoom sessions, interactive television sessions, recorded podcasts or other options. Small group assignments are possible. At this time, groups of fewer than 10, including the instructor, still are permitted as long as social distancing of 6 feet or more is practiced.
For students who are about to graduate, the university will make every effort to assure them the opportunity to graduate in a timely manner while meeting required academic objectives, administrators said.
Cameron officials said the campus also is cooperating with the City of Lawton’s emergency declaration and has closed University Theatre, Aggie Rec Center, Aggie Gym, Terry Bell Golf Center and all exterior athletic venues.
The Lone Star Conference, which includes Cameron, has suspended all spring sports competition for the remainder of the Spring 2020 season. Cameron’s indoor sports had previously concluded their seasons.