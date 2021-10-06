Don’t let the physically fit members of the ROTC program intimidate you: Cameron University’s new outdoor Fitness Court can be used by anyone.
While most of us probably don’t have the upper body strength to hold ourselves suspended above the ground or hold our legs aloft while laying on an inclined surface, some of the towers in the court area are high enough to allow even couch potatoes to do a modified version of standing inclined pushups. After all, even Ole Kim with his 15-pound head can manage some exercise.
That’s the whole idea behind the Fitness Court, an outdoor area Cameron installed near its Aggie Rec Center on the south side of campus. The area illustrates Cameron’s and Cameron University Foundation’s successful partnerships, which allowed them to match a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign with $10,000 donations from Southwestern Medical Center and its parent company LifePoint Health, and $15,000 from the Southwest Federal Credit Union to create the area.
The court is a bodybuilding circuit training system designed for adults of all ages and physical condition, offering a series of full-body fitness exercises that can be completed in seven minutes, providing calorie-burning capacity beyond most other forms of exercise. While the equipment can be intimidating, especially when athletically-inclined students are using it, CU student Melissa Kimball said the court is designed for even those with less physical ability.
She said the area is ideal for those who have an extra 10 minutes because they can do a quick round of exercise, rather than spend that time pursing bad habits. She said the key word is “adaptation,” explaining while physically fit people can really test themselves, the area also has areas suitable for those who aren’t in shape, but want to be.
Kimball pointed out a series of towers, explaining the tallest is almost as high as the average countertop. That means it is suitable for a modified inclined pushup, meaning using your hands and arms to lean into the tower, then push yourself back up, an exercise experts suggest for people at home to keep in shape. You don’t have to be strong to use the area, Kimball said.
But, she is fit enough to test herself with the exercises, when she wasn’t giving instruction to ROTC students about correct body placement to prevent strains.
“It’s very cool,” she said. “I like it.”
Cameron President John McArthur said although the area isn’t as rigorous as the exercise area set up near the ROTC building for cadets, it can provide a workout for those who need it, including members of the community who just want to stop as they walk through campus. People are doing just that, said Carey Monroe, Cameron’s director of events. She said the area already is luring people in the morning when it is cool and again in the early evening.
And, in the spirit of “anyone can do it,” Monroe and her staff set up three rivals to see who could do it better.
Strutting into the dedication ceremony to “Eye of the Tiger,” Cameron mascot Ole Kim, Lawton Fire Department mascot Sparky, and Air Defense Artillery mascot Oozie Oozlefinch showed how it was done. The idea was if these humans in costume can do five lunges, five squats and five inclined pushups, you can, too. It didn’t seem to be much of a challenge, with Sparky taking the first lap and completing his exercises in 23 seconds. Ole Kim, wobbling a little to balance his heavy head, came in at about 29 seconds.
Oozie blew them both away, completing his series in about 18 seconds to win the gold medal, to the delight of the ROTC students.
In his opening speech, McArthur said the weather was perfect and the setting was ideal, so people could feel free to exercise.
“Any excuses not to work out today is up to you,” he said, drawing laughter when he added he had worn a suit so he couldn’t exercise.
McArthur said the court area was part of Cameron’s commitment ensure its students have access to the activities that will keep them healthy.
“Very cool,” said Greg Gilbert, a self-proclaimed “former athlete” as he and his wife Nicki, a Cameron student, tested the equipment.