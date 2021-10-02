A Comanche County jury found a California man guilty of trafficking in illegal drugs.
John Cuong Nguyen, 44, of San Jose, Calif., pleaded guilty to the charge following two days of trial in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom. He’d been charged in August 2019.
The jury recommended Nguyen receive 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Nguyen and two other men were arrested after Lawton police received information about potential trafficking.
Surveillance of the marijuana dispensary warehouse at Southwest 37th Street and Lee Boulevard was made with assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Nguyen was seen as one of three men leaving the warehouse. He was arrested the next day after being seen loading bags and backpacks into a Toyota Camry.
Following a traffic stop, a K-9 officer hit on drugs during an open-air sniff.
During the search, a white bucket was found and inside it was a glasses case containing a meth pipe and a small baggie of marijuana. In the car’s trunk, three suitcases and two backpacks were found. Inside one of the backpacks, a bag containing two bags of methamphetamine — one weighing 6.7 grams and the other, 24.2 grams — along with some loose meth inside were found, police said. Another pipe also was found.
Another package containing 108.7 grams of meth was recovered, according to investigators.
Meaders ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Nguyen’s sentencing will be at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 18, records indicate.