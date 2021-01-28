A California man in jail on a kidnapping charge is accused of trying to persuade the victim to get the district attorney to drop the case against him.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Stephens County District Court accusing Roy Tapia, 24, of Montebelo, Calif., of attempting to prevent a witness from testifying, records indicate.
Tapia has been in the Stephens County jail since being charged Jan. 11 with a felony count of kidnapping, records indicate.
The new allegation follows a Jan. 11 phone call from the jail between Tapia and the female victim that was recorded by investigators.
Tapia called the woman, who was staying in a shelter, and talked about an upcoming court date and her being the “alleged victim” of kidnapping, according to the probable cause affidavit. When Tapia said he’d been charged with kidnapping, the woman replied “For who, me?” Investigators said he told her “It has your name on it.”
Another phone call on Jan. 15 had Tapia telling the woman to call the district attorney and try and get the charges dismissed, the affidavit states. She told him she’d tried already three days prior but that no one would talk to her about it.
Held on $50,000 bond for the kidnapping charge, and with the stipulation he have no contact with the woman, Tapia is slated to return to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference.