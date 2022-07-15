ANADARKO — A trooper tipped off that something was off by the travel of an SUV on Interstate 40 said he discovered 24 pounds of pot packaged for travel out of state.
Now, a California couple is in the Caddo County jail on $250,000 bond apiece.
Qu Huaijin, 46, and Zhenyi Li, 40, both of Rosemead, Calif., made initial appearances Wednesday in Caddo Count District Court where each received felony charges of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and conspiracy, records indicate. The conspiracy count is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The couple was pulled over in a blue Toyota RAV SUV with California plates shortly before 8 p.m. July 12 in Caddo County by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jake Sawatzky for traveling in the improper lane.
While approaching the passenger side, Sawatzky stated he smelled “an overwhelming odor of raw marijuana.” He also noticed there was half a watermelon in the floorboard, multiple snacks and gas station items as well as an ice chest and a can of air freshener, the affidavit states. Li was driving and a “visibly trembling” Que was in the passenger seat, according to the trooper.
Li told Sawatzky she spoke little English; however, she acknowledge the traffic violations, the affidavit states. But, according to the trooper, her body language gave her away.
“Li displayed signs of high stress and criminal activity throughout the traffic stop,” Sawatzky stated. She told him they were going to Atlanta, Ga., for a week to visit a museum and the ocean. Qu said they were going to Atlanta “for two or three days” to “play,” Sawatzky stated.
When confronted about the smell of marijuana, Li became vague with her responses, according to the trooper. Following a probable cause search, a trash bag and a clear bag containing bundles of marijuana were discovered behind the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit. Another pair of vacuum-packed bundles were discovered in the spare tire holder. Sawartzky stated 24 total bundles weighing 24 pounds were recovered.
Held on $250,000 bond each, Qu and Li return to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.