Lawton High School senior Caitlynn McConnell-Smith was named recipient of the Hugh Bish Award during a school scholarship assembly on Wednesday.
The Hugh Bish Award, which is named for the Lawton High’s first principal, is the highest award the school gives.
In addition, students received $2,624,170 in scholarsips.
Scholarship recipients are:
Aguero, Zachary: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Akers, Carlee: University of Tulsa, $80,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Alfaro, Luis: Wolverine Nation Affliation, $200; Lawton Correctional Facility GEO, $2,000; Sovereign Title, $500; University of Mobile Belief in Community Merit Scholarship, $20,000; University of Central Oklahoma, $4,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000.
Avila, Malia: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Baeza, Marco: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Bass, Remi: Karen Beavers Memorial Scholarship, $350; Fort Sill Men’s Golf Association, $500; Wolverine Nation Affliation, $200; Oklahoma’s Promise ,$25,000.
Benke, Hannah: Lawton Business Women, $1,000; Cameron University Salutatorian Scholarship, $6,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Blanton, Romeo: SWOSU Football Scholarship, $14,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Bour, Joshua: University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Bowling, Joey: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Bowman, Nathaniel: Cameron University Laura Fields Trust Scholarship, $25,000; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, $500; MidAmerica Nazarene University Honors Program Scholarship, $8,000; MidAmerica Nazarene University Scholarship, $64,000; MidAmerica Nazarene University Merit Award, $4,000; MidAmerica Nazarene University Nazarene Scholarship, $40,000; Sons & Daughters of Pioneers Scholarship, $4,000.
Boyiddle, De’Shun: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Bradford, Jerrion: Jason Taylor award Heart of the Wolverine, $500; McPherson College, $32,000; University of Oklahoma O-K-U Award ,$4,000.
Brown, Micaelyn: Upward Bound, $200; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Buckingham, Asharia: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Burris, Devin: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Canto, Merari Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Carnail, Treize Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Casey, Brianna: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Cate-Tolson, Makenzie: University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Award, $32,000; University of Washington Purple and Gold Scholarship, $12,000.
Cervantes, Melynda: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Chaput, Kierra: Lilly Stafford Science Scholarship, $500.
Chase, Dalton: Cameron University Regional Baccalaureate Scholarship $28,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Copeland, Roiquesia: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Cortez, Andres: Upward Bound $200; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Craig, Haylee: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Crispin, Bagriela: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Davis, Aviance: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
DeJarnette, Kaitlyn: University of Central Oklahoma, $4,000.
DeSilver, Jayson: Karen Beavers Memorial Scholarship, $350; Cameron University Freshman Scholarship, $4,000.
Dorsey, Donovan: Goodyear Scholarship, $1,000.
Dubose, Adrianna: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Eastwood, Kirah: University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000.
Epps, Unitee: Legacy Admissions Double Room Waiver, $7,800; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Fisher, Donte: Sovereign Title, $500; Lawton Fire Fighters Association, $500; West Virginia State University Yellow Jacket Scholarship, $28,000; Benedict College TIGER Scholarship, $20,000; Rogers State University Centennial Scholarship, $3,200; Oral Roberts University Quest Whole Leader Scholarship, $50,040; Western Oklahoma State College, $1,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Franco, Josue: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Franklin, Ben Nya: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Froehlich, Devon: University of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar Award, $12,000; Temple University Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000; Temple University CST Dean’s Non-PA Scholarship, $20,000; Drexel University A.J. Drexel Scholarship, $42,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Fuller, Andrew: Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Award, $2,000; Masonic Charity Foundation; SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $6,000; SWOSU Grant Award, $6,000; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000.
Fuller, Caelab: East Central University, $7,000; Barbara Anne Stonehocker, $500; Robert Powell Scholarship, $500; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Markland Motivates, $500.
Galindo, Pablo: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Gaston, Alyson: Cameron University President Partners Scholarship, $4,000; Rose State College PLC — Melanie Eisenhour Salter Memorial Scholarship, $23,000.
Gosha, Kiari: Upward Bound, $200; Cameron University President Partners Scholarship, $1,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Grimmett, Elisasbeth: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Masonic Charity Foundation.
Hennessee, Kendle: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Herrera, Caeli: Zelbst, Holmes, Butler, $500.
Hicks, Linda: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Hopper, Melina: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Houston, Christian: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Jost, Evan: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Kelly, Esariuan Gilmore: Southwestern College, $40,000.
Kinslow, Ethan: University of Oklahoma President’s Leadership Class Award, $2,250; University of Oklahoma Henderson Scholars Program Award, $10,000.
Lenning, Jade: Upward Bound, $200; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Lester, Dean: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Linville, Trinity: Cameron University Freshman Scholarship, $4,000.
Maloy, Sydney: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Mandawe, Kenan: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
McConnell-Smith, Caitlynn :Cristal Dorsey Memorial, $500; SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $2,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
McCoy, Aurora: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Medrano, Carlos: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Meza, Jody: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Morales, Bella: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Nabors, Jesse: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Newkirk, Devyn: SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $2,000.
Ngirasob, Radson: Southwestern KS Football Scholarship, $40,000; Southwestern KS Academic Scholarship, $20,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Pendergraph-Martinez, Roye: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Perry, Nina: Sovereign Title, $500.
Phoocsuct, Braydon: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Pustejovskey, John: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Ramos, Mari: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Richmond, Alonzo: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Rios, Marisa: Cameron University Freshman Scholarship, $4,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Rivera, Jeren: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Rodriguez, David: University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $8,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Samuel, Myanna: Upward Bound, $200.
Sanders Meyers: Andrew Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Shavers, Layla: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Shegog, Anthony: Alpha Kapa Alpha, $1,000; Markland Motivates, $1,000; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, $500; Saint Mary’s Football Award, $10,000; Eta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, $1,000; University of Saint Mary Trustees Scholarship, $60,000; St. Johns Missionary Baptist Jesse Lee Davenport Scholarship, $1,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000; Markland Motivates, $500.
Smith, Catherine: Masonic Charity Foundation Teacher Award.
Steward, Lashay: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Tate, Madison: Jeff Miller Memorial Scholarship, $250.
Taylor, Jewel: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Taylor, Taryn: Kansas Wesleyan University Soccer Power Award, $16,000; SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $6,000; Kansas Wesleyn University Presidential Scholarship, $48,000; Kansas Wesleyn University Stateline Scholarship, $8,000.
Upshaw, Raniyah: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Vann, Gabriel: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Wahkinney, Brya: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Ward, Izeiah: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575.
Webb, Jadyn: SWOSU Academic Achievement Award, $2,000; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $4,000.
Wilkinson, Jaycee: Oklahoma Christian University, $24,000; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Wilson, Hayli: Cameron University, $980
Wilson, Kameron: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Wright, Sydney: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Young, Isaac: Great Plains Tech Center Next Step, $1,575; Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.
Young, Lesha: Oklahoma’s Promise, $25,000.