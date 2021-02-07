BINGER — Caddo Nation voters will go to the polls in April for the tribe’s annual election.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24.
Polling locations include:
• Anadarko: BIA Regional Office, 1 mile north of Anadarko on U.S. 281.
• Fort Cobb: Senior Nutrition Center, 108 W. Main.
• Binger: 117 Bison Ridge, casino building.
• Oklahoma City: 601 SW Grand Blvd., Angie Smith Methodist UNC.
Filing for office is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22-26.
To file for office, visit the casino building located behind Bison Ridge Travel Plaza at the tribal complex, 117 Bison Ridge in Binger..