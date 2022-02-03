The Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center is expanding a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to offer written tests for commercial driver’s licenses at new sites, including the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb.
The two agencies began a partnership in 2021 to offer Class D written driver’s license and motorcycle license tests. The center began a pilot phase of the tests this week at Caddo Kiowa, Autry Technology Center in Enid and Central Technology Center in Drumright, said Jennifer Palacio, CTTC assessment manager.
“Once the pilot phase is completed, we will use our existing infrastructure of test sites located in numerous technology centers across the state to provide easier access for those needing to take the written exams,” she said.
Individuals who have taken the exam through an approved CTTC test site will be able to take their results to one of the Department of Public Safety driver license exam sites to complete the skills portion of the test and all application processes.
Information about the pilot phase is available on CTTC’s website at https://bit.ly/3HYUCqh. Palacio said once the pilot program has been completed, CTTC will update the website to include information about other sites offering the commercial driver’s license exams.