FORT COBB — The Caddo Kiowa Technology Center was in lockdown after reports of gunfire in the area Thursday morning.
Following the report of nearby gunfire, the tech center campus in Fort Cobb was placed on lockdown for student and staff safety shortly after 11 a.m. Caddo County law enforcement was called to the scene, according to a statement posted to the tech center’s Facebook page.
Reports from citizens were that shots were fired outside the campus and a nearby vehicle was struck but no injuries were reported.
Law enforcement remained at the campus to ensure there were no threats until giving the all-clear around 2 p.m. Tech center students were released to return to their home schools and afternoon classes were canceled.
There is no information that Fort Cobb-Broxton Public Schools were also placed on lockdown. There was no answer when The Constitution called. However, around 12:30 p.m., the district posted that after-school programming would be canceled Thursday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.