FORT COBB — The Caddo Kiowa Technology Center was in lockdown after reports of gunfire in the area Thursday morning.

Following the report of nearby gunfire, the tech center campus in Fort Cobb was placed on lockdown for student and staff safety shortly after 11 a.m. Caddo County law enforcement was called to the scene, according to a statement posted to the tech center’s Facebook page.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

