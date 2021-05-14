LOOKEBA — A Hinton woman and Fort Cobb child died in a wreck in northwest Caddo County Wednesday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Gena L. Evans, 28, of Hinton, and the unidentified 6-year-old girl from Fort Cobb, died at the scene from massive injuries from the wreck 6 miles northeast of Lookeba. Their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Evans was driving a Honda Accord westbound on the gravel Caddo County Road 1130 around 8 a.m. when she collided with an oncoming eastbound pickup driven by Shaun M. Tillman in the westbound lane, Trooper Thomas Setters reported. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Evans and the girl died and an unidentified 5-year-old Fort Cobb boy was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the report.
Tillman, 27, of Hinton, was treated and released from OU Hospital in Oklahoma City.
According to Setters, both drivers and both children were not using seatbelts.
The condition of both drivers and the wreck’s cause remain under investigation.