APACHE — An Oklahoma City man was hospitalized after investigators said he ran a stop sign and wreck in Caddo County Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Gilbert L. Crow-Mihecoby, 36, was taken to Physician’s Hospital in Anadarko and then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Mihecoby was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on a Caddo County roadway around 5:22 p.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign at U.S. 281 and was struck in the driver’s side by a northbound pickup driven by Cody L. Mixon, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Mihecoby, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside the car at the intersection 4 miles north of Apache for an undetermined about of time before Apache volunteer firefighters freed him.
Mixon, 21, of Cyril, was not injured. Johnson reported he was wearing his seatbelt.
Mihecoby’s condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation. The trooper cited failure to yield to a stop sign as the collision’s cause.