A Lawton man died Saturday morning after crashing into a Caddo County bridge.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Kenneth D. Deshong, 39, died at the scene of the wreck, 14 miles east of Binger. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Deshong was driving a Ford Fiesta eastbound on Oklahoma 152 shortly after 4:20 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he went off the roadway and crashed into a concrete bridge near Caddo County Street 2750, Trooper Tyler Shelby reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of Deshong at the time of the wreck as well as its cause remain under investigation.