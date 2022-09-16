Cuffs

ANDARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Caddo County woman accused of stealing from and not taking care of an elderly man determined to have “severe intellectual impairment,” according to investigators.

The Caddo County District Court issued the felony warrant for Jenna Sue Johnson, 45, of Anadarko, for exploitation of an elderly person or disable adult, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

