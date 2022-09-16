ANDARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Caddo County woman accused of stealing from and not taking care of an elderly man determined to have “severe intellectual impairment,” according to investigators.
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony warrant for Jenna Sue Johnson, 45, of Anadarko, for exploitation of an elderly person or disable adult, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.
Anadarko police visited the home on May 13 to conduct an investigation following a contact by Adult Protective Services. Johnson greeted officers. She said she had guardianship papers through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for her care of the 62-year-old man who stayed at her home, along with her five kids between 15 and 20 years old, the warrant affidavit states. Investigators learned there are no papers filed with the BIA.
There was trash and animal feces on the floor throughout the house and no lightbulbs were found in sockets, the affidavit states.
The older man spoke with investigators. When told police were told he wasn’t getting enough food and was possibly exploited, the man said the Caddo Tribe brings him food Monday through Friday; on weekends “he goes hungry,” according to the affidavit. Johnson said she’d just recently received a food stamp card and there was food in the house. The man told police he felt like Johnson wanted him to leave and that he could go live in a senior apartment owned by the tribe.
The man said he withdraws about $600 cash from his bank account but it goes missing as has his cell phone, the affidavit states. Johnson is who drives him to the bank. When asked if his bank account is empty, the man said, “No it’s not empty but I bet you couldn’t have got a cup of coffee with it,” Adult Protective Services Agent Madison Chapman stated. It was noted Johnson had been taking the man’s money and having him sign checks to pay bills; however, the bills weren’t getting paid.
When asked how often he bathes, the man said “not often,” according to the affidavit. He said it had been “quite a while” since he’d seen a doctor, Chapman stated. An assessment determined the man has a “severe intellectual impairment.”
Investigators learned the home had had no water or electricity since April 20, the affidavit states. The man was removed from the home and was taken into Caddo Tribe custody, according to Chapman.