HUGO — One Caddo County woman died and another was hospitalized from a Wednesday morning wreck in Choctaw County.
Investigators said failure to yield to oncoming traffic was the collision’s cause.
Betty R. Daugherty, 68, of Apache, was taken to the Choctaw County Hospital but died from internal/external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Daugherty was riding in a Ford pickup driven by Phyllis Jean Davis that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 70 shortly before 8 a.m. The pickup failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a westbound Dodge pickup driven by Crystal D. Roth just west of the Hugo city limits, Trooper Seth Leyba reported. All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.
Davis, 70, of Apache, was admitted in stable condition to Choctaw County Memorial Hospital with head, leg and external trunk injuries.
Roth, 35, of Antlers, and her passenger, Crystal Bailey, 49, of Antlers, were each treated and released from Choctaw County Memorial.