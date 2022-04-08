ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman is in jail after her bloodied and injured 10-year-old son said she’d pushed and choked him.
Franda Franklin, a.k.a. Franda Camargo, 43, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery by strangulations, records indicate. The child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Franklin is accused of the April 1 assault of the 10-year-old boy. Anadarko Police Officer Jordan Stone stated he was called to 307 E. Colorado shortly before 10 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a suicidal woman after the boy called his father and told him she was going to hurt herself.
Stone stated Franklin told him the father lied, “because they do not get along,” the probable cause affidavit states. The officer noticed the boy had a bleeding cut to the back of his head. Franklin told him the boy had been playing and tripped, injuring his head when he fell; the boy told the same story and the officer left after she said she was taking him for medical care.
Nine minutes later, Franklin’s sister called police to say Franklin was threatening to kill herself and had hurt the boy, the affidavit states. She said she went to the house and was kicked out. She believed the boy was in danger, Stone stated.
The officer returned and spoke with the boy. He said he’d been on the phone with his father when Franklin told him she was going to “leave forever,” according to the affidavit. He said she grabbed him by the arm and pushed him with both hands, causing the back of his head to hit the front door. He told Stone his mother then grabbed him around the throat with both hands and was choking him until she noticed the blood pouring from the back of his head.
Stone stated the boy had red marks on his throat consistent with finger impressions and there were red scratches to his face and upper right arm, the affidavit states. There also were blood stains on the front door. Franklin, again, told the officer she didn’t try to hurt the boy and she was arrested for an allegation of child abuse.
Franklin’s sister took the 10-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother into her care. She told Stone the boy was treated at the hospital the wound to his head, according to the affidavit.
Franklin, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.