ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman is free on $10,000 bond after she was accused of leaving her dogs and pigs behind and uncared for after leaving the state in September.
Laura Mayall, 36, of Anadarko, made her initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where she was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.
Investigators believe that between Sept. 20 and Nov. 9, Mayall left the animals behind without providing the necessary food, water, shelter and care.
Mayall’s husband spoke with Caddo County Deputy Mike Brummell on Nov. 9 and asked for an investigation. He and the wife are in the middle of a divorce and following his leaving the Anadarko home on Sept. 10, she has an active protective order against him barring him from the property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He told Brummell he’d received a text message from a neighbor on Sept. 22. Attached were photos of the dogs and pigs on the property in “very poor conditions,” the affidavit states. The message relayed that Mayall hadn’t been home.
The neighbor called the Sheriff’s Office that day to report the situation. The deputy reported the animals had fresh water and food, according to the affidavit.
Mayall’s husband believes the investigator lied. The time-stamped photos he received showed the pigs had no water or mud to keep them from overheating, the affidavit states. They and the dogs were without food and appeared to have been “not cared for and malnourished.” He had the neighbor go to the home to take care of the animals. She told him the animals were left without care or food. He also claimed one dog had died.
The husband said it was later when he found out Mayall had left the state on Sept. 20 without telling anyone the animals would need to be taken care of, according to the affidavit. The neighbor said she’d only seen Mayall return home twice since then.
The neighbor told investigators she’d messaged Mayall but hasn’t received a response, the affidavit states.
Brummell checked dispatch radio logs for Sept. 22 and found a deputy had taken the neighbor’s call. However, he said, no incident report was made.
After looking through the photos, Brummell concurred with the husband about the state of the animals. One dog looked malnourished and “was just skin and bones,” according to the affidavit. The pig pen also appeared to be dry with no food or water; the food bowls were full of dirt, he said. One water bowl contained a small amount of dirty, green water.
Mayall returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022, for her preliminary hearing conference.