ANADARKO — A Caddo County couple is slated to go to trial for drug trafficking and selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a man in January 2021.
Sentrell Damone Johnson, 25, and Alyssa Marie Nimsey, 20, both of Anadarko, are slated to go to trial in Caddo County District for counts of first-degree murder and trafficking in illegal drugs. The trafficking charges are from January 2021 and the murder charges were filed in July 2021.
The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Johnson is accused of selling the dose of counterfeit M-30s laced with fentanyl that caused the Jan. 18, 2021, death of Colton Wright, 22, Cement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wright was found dead by his family members in the bathroom at his home. Evidence at the scene, including foil with residue and a straw, led investigators to believe he’d died from an overdose. A search of the Cement and Anadarko areas led to people with information about illegal drug movements leading to his death and, according to investigators, tracing back to Johnson and Nimsey.
Witnesses told investigators Wright had been abusing M-30s for about a month before the overdose.
Johnson told investigators he’d been staying with Nimsey and advertising M-30 tablets, counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl, for sale on social media, the affidavit states. He admitted to selling Wright a pill for $30 on Jan. 18. He said the pill was from a batch he’d bought out of Lawton and said a few pills “weren’t good.”
Nimsey confirmed Johnson’s story, according to the affidavit.
The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report identified Wright’s cause of death “acute Fentanyl toxicity.”
After having his bond reduced from $500,000 to $50,000 in February 2021, Johnson was released from jail. He was returned following the filing of the first-degree murder charge in July 2021. He also is among eight inmates accused of attempting a late-January jail break and is awaiting his preliminary hearing in that case.
Johnson returns to court at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 for an evidentiary hearing and his felony jury trial is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 26, records indicate.
Nimsey entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to each count during her formal arraignment. She is scheduled for a jury trial to begin in November.
Following a failure to appear warrant being issued in September 2021, Nimsey appeared in court on Jan. 27. She has been in the Caddo County Jail on $100,000 bond for the trafficking count and $1 million bond for the murder charge, records indicate.