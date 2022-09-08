ANADARKO — A Caddo County couple is slated to go to trial for drug trafficking and selling fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a man in January 2021.

Sentrell Damone Johnson, 25, and Alyssa Marie Nimsey, 20, both of Anadarko, are slated to go to trial in Caddo County District for counts of first-degree murder and trafficking in illegal drugs. The trafficking charges are from January 2021 and the murder charges were filed in July 2021.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

