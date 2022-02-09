ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen is in jail on $250,000 bond after she was accused drug trafficking.
Anadarko Police Officer Hayden Young was on patrol shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he pulled over a red Cadillac for having a tag light out, the probable cause affidavit states. The male driver got out, looked at the patrol vehicle and got back inside, Young stated. Harmony Neconie, 19, was in the car’s passenger seat.
Officers searched the car after a K-9 officer alerted near the passenger side door, the affidavit states.
A bottle with 3 grams of marijuana was found in the console. The driver said it was his and showed his medical marijuana license, the affidavit states.
A handbag near Neconie revealed 35 pieces of burned foil with “black colored burnt streaks commonly used to ingest Fentanyl,” Young stated. Thirteen cut and burnt straws and two small baggies with methamphetamine residue were also found, according to the affidavit. She was arrested for drug and paraphernalia possession.
During a search of Neconie, two more burnt pieces of foil and a glass pipe used for smoking meth were recovered from her bra, the affidavit states.
Once at the detention center, Neconie told officers of more contraband. A baggie with over 6 grams of meth and another baggie containing 20 blue “M-30” pills and six more of the same pills inside a chapstick bottle were discovered, according to the affidavit.
The driver was not arrested or charged.