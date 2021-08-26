ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen accused of raping his girlfriend is in custody and awaiting his first court appearance today.
The 15-year-old suspect, who will be tried as an adult due to the violent nature of the allegation, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant Thursday for Paden Lane Herrman, of Binger, for a first-degree rape charge as a youthful offender.
Herrman is accused of raping his 15-year-old girlfriend on June 9. They had been friends for a long time and at that time, they were dating, according to the warrant affidavit. On June 9, they were playing on skateboards and walking around.
The girl said they went into an abandoned building to get out of the heat. After grabbing her face and pulling her to him, she said she knew Herrman wanted more than a kiss, the affidavit states. She said, “I don’t want to do that” but he responded by pinning her against the wall and undressing her, according to the affidavit.
She pushed him away and said to stop but, she said, he pushed her to the ground, pinned her down atop the skateboard, put his hand over her mouth and raped her, according to the affidavit. When he took his hand off her mouth during the rape, she said he repeatedly rammed her face into the corner of the building.
Later that evening, the teens went to a church service followed by a campfire at a friend’s home. While at the campfire, she said he asked her if she thought what had happened was rape. She told him yes and, according to the affidavit, without saying anything, Herrman became silent and walked off.
First-degree rape is punishable by between five years in prison up to the death penalty for an adult defendant.
Records indicate Caddo County law enforcement picked Herrman up Wednesday from the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center for transport back to Anadarko to appear in court today.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.