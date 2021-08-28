ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen who received a second charge of raping his girlfriend is in juvenile detention custody on $100,000 bond.
On Friday, Paden Lane Herrmann, 15, of Binger, made his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court where he was charged as a youthful offender with two counts of first-degree rape. First-degree rape is punishable by between five years in prison up to the death penalty for an adult defendant.
Herrmann, who will be tried as an adult due to the violent nature of the allegation, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Herrmann is accused of raping his 15-year-old girlfriend on June 9 as well as during another incident on June 12, according to the charges. They had been friends for a long time and at that time, they were dating, according to the warrant affidavit.
In both incidents, the victim said she’d tried to get him to stop but he forcefully continued until the assaults were completed.
Records indicate Caddo County law enforcement picked Herrmann up Wednesday from the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center for transport back to Anadarko. Following Friday’s hearing, he was ordered returned to the facility.
Herrmann is slated to return to court at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.