Cuffs

ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Caddo County nursing home resident accused of forcefully touching his caregiver inappropriately.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Cody Young, 41, of Binger, for a count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

