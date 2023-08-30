ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Caddo County nursing home resident accused of forcefully touching his caregiver inappropriately.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Cody Young, 41, of Binger, for a count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Young is accused of grabbing the woman’s crotch forcefully while she was giving him patient care on July 29 at the Binger Nursing Home where he resides, the warrant affidavit states. The woman told police he’d grabbed her breasts twice during the incident and, after telling him not to touch her, he grabbed her, shocking her, Binger Police Officer Chris Ramming stated.
Young had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.