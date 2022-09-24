ANADARKO — A Minco man is in the Caddo County jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of spitting on a police officer and tearing up a police unit while intoxicated.
Identifed as “Mr. Chen” from California in the probable cause affidavit, John Doe, 47, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and public intoxication, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Binger Police Sgt. Chris Ramming stated he was called to a store around noon Sept. 3 at 101 W. Main regarding a man drinking inside the store and causing a disturbance. He made contact with “Mr. Chen” who showed a California driver's license with a photo of a different person displayed, the probable cause affidavit states. It was learned it was a valid license but not for “Mr. Chen.”
“’Mr. Chen’s’ behavior and yelling profanity led me to believe that he was under the influence of drugs,” Ramming stated.
The man was taken into custody and his cellphone and cigarette case collected into property. Inside the case was a short red straw with drug residue inside it, along with a small plastic bag with white powder inside, according to the officer.
While checking for potential warrants, Ramming stated the man kicked the driver’s side rear window until it went off its track, making it inoperable. While transporting the man to jail, “Mr. Chen” was able to get his handcuffs in front of him and tore the emergency lightbar mounted to the rear roof of the car and beat the partition with it, according to the affidavit. The officer pulled over, got the light bar away from the man and returned his hands to behind him.
Ramming stated that while again driving, “Mr. Chen” spit through the partition, striking the officer on the cheek, the affidavit states.
Doe, a.k.a. “Mr. Chen” returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.