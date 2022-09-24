Jail
GeoStock

ANADARKO — A Minco man is in the Caddo County jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of spitting on a police officer and tearing up a police unit while intoxicated.

Identifed as “Mr. Chen” from California in the probable cause affidavit, John Doe, 47, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and public intoxication, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.