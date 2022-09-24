Cuffs

ANADARKO — Caddo County law enforcement are on the lookout for a man accused of twice trying to run a medical marijuana grower and his wife over with his truck and threaten his family.

The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Larry Hank Custard, 41, of Geary, for separate assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Each assault count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.