ANADARKO — Caddo County law enforcement are on the lookout for a man accused of twice trying to run a medical marijuana grower and his wife over with his truck and threaten his family.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Larry Hank Custard, 41, of Geary, for separate assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Each assault count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies first became aware of Custard on Sept. 3. The intended victim told Deputy Mike Brummell he caught Custard on his medical marijuana grow property near Bridgeport in the northern part of the county, the warrant affidavit states. When he told Custard to leave, he said the suspect yelled and threatened him, his family and the marijuana plants before getting into his white 2000s-model Chevrolet crew cab pickup with a decal of a praying cowboy, a horse and a cross on its window.
Custard is accused of driving toward the man and his wife before swerving away, the affidavit states. The man said he threw a water hose nozzle at the truck as it left.
Ten days later, deputies were called when the man said Custard tried to, again, run the same man and his wife over with his truck and threatened him and his family, according to the affidavit. This time, the man dropped into pursuit that made its way onto Interstate 40 before he stopped. He then met with Deputy Malik Boardingham.
The man said he’d been driving home when he saw Custard parked on the side of the road. He said Custard tried to hit him when he went through the intersection and then tried to run him over when he got out of his vehicle, the affidavit states. He said Custard drove a block away, got out of his truck with a metal object in hand and approached him.
The man called 911 and, he said, Custard got into his truck and fled.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.