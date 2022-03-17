CEMENT — A Caddo County man is wanted for allegations he took lewd photos of two teenage girls.
On Thursday, the Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Lonnie Franklin Henson, 46, of Cement, for five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
Investigators began looking into Henson in November 2021 after the girls’ mother contacted them about her 13-year-old daughter telling a counselor of his sexual abuse.
Henson spoke with police after the girl went through a forensic interview. Henson turned over his phone and gave permission for investigators to search it, the probable cause affidavit states. Its contents, including “dumped” information, was examined, according to Caddo County Investigator Christopher Leal.
Investigators found several photos of the girls, now 17 and 16 years old, from when they were 15 and 14, respectively. There were photos of the girls sleeping at different times, as well as clandestine photos taken up their shorts’ legs, the affidavit states.
Henson contacted investigators for a voluntary interview on Jan. 4. He admitted to taking “inappropriate pictures” and blamed it on “a moment of weakness,” according to the affidavit. He said there was no actual physical abuse: “That’s all it was, was photos,” Leal stated.