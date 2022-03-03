ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is wanted for allegations he intentionally wrecked his vehicle while arguing with his wife and then fled after she was injured.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Alvin George Pollock, 30, of Anadarko, for felony counts of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing an accident involving great bodily injury while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving without a license, records indicate.
The assault and the causing an accident charges are punishable by up to life in prison due to Pollock’s prior felony convictions.
An investigation began Jan. 22 after Anadarko Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover wreck with injuries in the 500 block of East Petree Street. There were no signs of skid marks on the roadway, Officer Justin Taylor stated.
A vehicle was found on its side in a field near the roadway, the passenger door pointed to the air and driver’s side door on the ground, the probable cause affidavit states. A woman was lying in the ditch about 25 feet away from the wreckage and witnesses said a man had taken off running. A couple of beer cans were inside the vehicle.
The woman told police she and her husband, Pollock, were arguing while he drove intoxicated. She said he had her phone and saw messages with her mother telling her to leave him, said “… if you are going to leave me I am going to kill us both,” and drove into the ditch, the affidavit states. She said she’d had two beers earlier with a friend and she’d told him she wanted a divorce, indicating they were already separated, Taylor stated.
The wreck left the woman battered, bruised and with a broken tailbone, according to the affidavit. She told Taylor she believed Pollock intentionally crashed the vehicle: “I think he was trying to kill me.”
Pollock has two prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary from Canadian County: one from March 2011 and the other from January 2015, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.