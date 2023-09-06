ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is looking at between four years to life in prison after he was accused of ripping off a client to build a fence.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Aug. 30 for Brandon Wayne Farmer, 50, of Fort Cobb, for a charge of home repair fraud. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

