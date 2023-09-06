ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is looking at between four years to life in prison after he was accused of ripping off a client to build a fence.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Aug. 30 for Brandon Wayne Farmer, 50, of Fort Cobb, for a charge of home repair fraud. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.
The client told investigators he’d made an agreement with Farmer on June 27 for a fencing job at his Carnegie home. Farmer said he would need $2,300 up front for supplies and quoted the total cost of the job at $3,600, according to the warrant affidavit. The client told Carnegie Police Officer Frank Martin he’d told Farmer he’s heard negative things about him but went ahead and hired him due to knowing his family all his life.
The man said he stayed in contact with Farmer and was told he’d called Okie to mark underground lines in the yard. The client contacted Okie and was told no one had contacted them about the lines, the affidavit states. Farmer told the man he’d done it by computer and it must not have gone through, he said.
The client set up a start time for the project for July 10. According to the affidavit, he made multiple calls to Farmer that weren’t answered and haven’t been returned.
Farmer has two prior felony convictions from Caddo County in September 2010 for manufacturing controlled dangerous substances and soliciting another to distribute drugs, according to records..
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.