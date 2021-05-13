ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Caddo County man accused of ongoing sexual abuse of a girl.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Dustin Kyle Taylor, 36, of Binger, for three counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Taylor is accused of committing multiple lewd acts with the girl during her developing years.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the allegations on March 29 after the mother of the now-18-year-old girl reported it.
The girl said Taylor has been touching her inappropriately for years, flicking her breasts and exposing himself repeatedly since she was 12 or 13, the affidavit states. Sometimes, she said he would grab her while wrestling or just flick her as she passed by. She said he told her not to tell. It was prevalent while she was first developing into young womanhood, she said.
Records indicate Taylor has not been taken into custody.