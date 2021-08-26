ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 71-year-old Caddo County man accused of repeatedly molesting a 4-year-old girl.
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Fabela Eliseo Reyes, of Eakly, for three counts of lewd molestation, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between 3 to 20 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating Reyes in December 2020 after the girl told a family member he’d been lewdly touching her “cookies,” a term she’d used to describe her private parts, according to the warrant affidavit. She told of multiple times he touched her with his finger, and exposed and touched himself in front her while at his house.
The girl showed a forensic interviewer on a doll where she claimed Reyes molested her, the affidavit states.