ANADARKO —A Caddo County man with several felony convictions since 1999 is looking at between 20 years to life in prison after he was accused of dragging his daughter around by the hair while coming down from being high on drugs.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Brian Leroy Wetselline, 42, of Anadarko, for a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. Due to the violent nature of the crime and his prior record, if convicted, Wetselline would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Anadarko Police Officer Taylor Martin met with the girl shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 12 after being called to a physical domestic incident between the father and daughter, the warrant affidavit states.
The girl told Martin she’d come home to find her father arguing with his wife in the living room. She said when she told him to stop yelling, he got mad and charged her, the affidavit states. She said she threw her laptop at him but he didn’t stop and he pushed her into her grandmother.
Wetselline is accused of throwing the girl to the ground and then dragging her around by the hair while trying to hit her, the affidavit states. When the grandmother said she was calling police, he and his wife left.
Martin stated the girl had a scratch and some redness to the side of her neck as well as redness to her knee and above her left eyebrow, according to the affidavit.
The grandmother said Wetselline doesn’t live at her home, but stays there from time to time. She said this was something that’s happened before; she has full custody of the girl.
She believed to know what set everything off, the affidavit states.
“She believes Wetselline was coming down off of being high,” Martin stated.
Records indicate Wetselline is not in law enforcement custody.