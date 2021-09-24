ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Hinton man accused of killing his wife and his child and injuring another during a May wreck in Caddo County investigators blame on drugged driving.
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Shaun Michael Tillman, 28, for two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter after former felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor charges for driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance, and for failure to pay for his tag, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted of each count of manslaughter.
Tillman is accused of causing the May 13 crash that killed a Hinton woman and Fa ort Cobb child in northwest Caddo County on May 13.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Gena L. Evans, 28, of Hinton, and the unidentified 6-year-old girl from Fort Cobb, died at the scene from massive injuries suffered in the wreck 6 miles northeast of Lookeba.
Evans was driving a Honda Accord westbound on the gravel Caddo County Road 1130 around 8 a.m. when she collided with an oncoming eastbound pickup driven by her husband in the westbound lane, Trooper Thomas Setters reported. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Evans and the young girl died at the scene, and an unidentified 5-year-old Fort Cobb boy was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the report.
According to Setters, both drivers and both children were not using seatbelts.
Tillman was treated and released from OU Hospital in Oklahoma City. He told investigators he was on his way home from his father’s house to take the children to school in Fort Cobb when the wreck happened. He said he’d smoked marijuana the day before and methamphetamine about two days prior. A blood draw confirmed both drugs were in his blood stream, according to the warrant affidavit.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records reveal Tillman has two prior felony convictions from Caddo County for larceny.