MINCO — A 59-year-old Caddo County man is wanted by the law after an arrest warrant was issued for two allegations of lewdly touching young girls.
Investigators said he told the girls’ parents he’d been drunk on moonshine and “got handsy with their daughters.”
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony warrant Thursday for Jeff Warner Watt, of Minco, for two counts of lewd molestation, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 25 years for each count.
Watt is accused of lewdly touching the girls, one a 14-year-old and the other 10.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Adkins spoke with the girls’ parents on Monday and they said the day before, Watts groped the girls while teaching them to drive a four-wheel ATV. When the girls told their parents what happened, they, in turn, came to speak with Watt.
Watt’s wife said after the parents left from confronting him, Watt left the house, too. The next day, she said he told her he’d stayed in a hotel and wanted his sisters’ phone numbers and that he was leaving the state, according to the affidavit. She said another minor girl also has told her Watt has touched her but she’d been afraid to say anything until hearing about what happened to the other girls.