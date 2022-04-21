ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is wanted for the armed robbery of an Anadarko Pizza Hut that netted $87.75.
Investigators identified him as a suspect after police recognized him from security video, then found his wallet nearby and, finally, after a restaurant employee picked his photo out of a lineup.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Charles Whitewolf, 25, of Anadarko, for a felony count of first-degree robbery after former felony conviction, records indicate. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
Whitewolf is accused of robbing the restaurant Sunday night at gunpoint.
Anadarko police were called the next morning to the Pizza Hut, 925 S. Mission, and reviewed store security video of the incident. According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Dusty Richardson stated several officers identified Whitewolf from still images from the video.
The video showed Whitewolf attempt to pay for an order before pulling a gun on the teen employee and robbing the store of $87.75, according to the affidavit.
A short while later, a black wallet was found in the 100 block of West Mississippi. Inside was Whitewolf’s identification card, credit card and casino players club cards, all with his name on them, the affidavit states.
According to Richardson, the teen employee identified Whitewolf from a photo lineup.
Whitewolf has two prior felony convictions in Caddo County for second-degree burglary, one from May 2015 and the other from October 2018, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.