ANADARKO — The cut-off for a plea deal in a 2019 murder case ended with a hearing Wednesday and a jury trial slated for the end February.
John Paul Randy Williams-Ryan, 20, of Apache, appeared in Caddo County District Court where he was ordered to stand trial at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 for a felony count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole, or death.
Clay Zelbst, of Lawton, is representing Williams-Ryan.
Williams-Ryan is accused of shooting Payden McCullar, 19, during a November 2019 fight at a home near the Comanche-Caddo County line.
After telling McCullar to leave, the fight escalated. Williams-Ryan told investigators that McCullar ran into a car twice as he was trying to leave, leading to another fight, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Following the second fight, Williams-Ryan said he retrieved a gun from the house and went outside, again telling McCullar to leave, the affidavit states. Williams-Ryan told investigators he fired his gun multiple times at McCullar’s car in attempt to shoot his tires before firing into the side of the car. A bullet shot through the side struck and killed McCullar.
Williams-Ryan remains in the Caddo County Detention Center on no bond since his initial court appearance on Nov. 18, 2019, records indicate.