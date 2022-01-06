ANADARKO — An Apache man is slated to enter a guilty plea to child pornography and possession of obscene material counts.
Dave Olen Carter, 66, is scheduled to enter his guilty pleas Jan. 14 before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to five felony counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of possession of obscene material, records indicate.
The case followed an investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that lasted more than a year.
The OSBI was investigating a child molestation allegation and, in May 2018, state investigators confiscated a computer hard drive from Carter’s home. Numerous child pornography images, including children believed to be as young as 1 year old were recovered, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Following analysis, agents testified that Carter tried to wipe his hard drive the day before an agreed-upon meeting where he was slated to turn over the computer to agents. A second search warrant was issued and more evidence was found, according to the affidavit.
Carter was arrested March 14, 2019, at his Apache home. He has been held on $250,000 bond since his initial court appearance four days later, records indicate.
Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to $25,0000 fine per count.