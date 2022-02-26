ANADARKO — A 20-year-old man accused of a 2019 murder will be among trials for this coming week’s jury trial docket in Caddo County.
John Paul Randy Williams-Ryan, of Apache, is slated to be among those whose trials are set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday with jury selection in Caddo County District Court.
Williams-Ryan is to stand trial for a felony count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole, or death.
John Zelbst and Clay Zelbst, both of Lawton, are representing Williams-Ryan.
Williams-Ryan is accused of shooting Payden McCullar, 19, during a November 2019 fight at a home near the Comanche-Caddo County line.
Williams-Ryan told McCullar to leave. Another fight followed when McCullar ran into a car twice as he was trying to leave, according to the probable cause affidavit. After that, Williams-Ryan told investigators he got a gun from the house and went outside.
According to the affidavit, Williams-Ryan told investigators he fired his gun multiple times at McCullar’s car in attempt to shoot his tires before firing into the side of the car. A bullet shot through the side struck and killed McCullar.
A witness who was a passenger in McCullar’s car told The Constitution that Williams-Ryan is an expert shot and, he believes, he aimed and fired the shot to strike his friend with the intent to kill.
Williams-Ryan has been held in the Caddo County Detention Center on no bond since his initial court appearance in November 2019, records indicate.
Jurors most likely won’t hear of another case Williams-Ryan is charged in.
Williams-Ryan and seven other Caddo County Detention inmates made initial appearances in Caddo County District Court for individual counts of attempted escape from jail.
Williams-Ryan and the other inmates are accused of attempting to bum-rush the door when detention officers tried to come into their pod to conduct a head count, according to the probable cause affidavit. The inmates are accused of banding together to force the door open while the officers pushed against it.
A preliminary hearing conference in this case is scheduled for Williams-Ryan for 9 a.m. April 14, records indicate.