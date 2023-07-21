Jail
ANADARKO — A Caddo County man entered a blind plea of guilty Wednesday to corrupting and possibly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.

Ashton Martin, 21, of Anadarko, appeared in Caddo County District Court where he entered his guilty plea for a count of second-degree rape as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor before District Judge Kory Kirkland, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

