ANADARKO — A Caddo County man entered a blind plea of guilty Wednesday to corrupting and possibly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.
Ashton Martin, 21, of Anadarko, appeared in Caddo County District Court where he entered his guilty plea for a count of second-degree rape as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor before District Judge Kory Kirkland, records indicate.
Kirkland ordered Martin transported to an offender accountability plan for delayed sentencing program.
Martin is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 am. Jan. 17, 2024, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Martin pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with the then-14-year-old girl in 2021. The girl’s mother reported the case to police after her daughter had taken a pregnancy test at school following their consensual encounter.
The mother said her daughter told her Martin had snuck into the home several times; the girl had also snuck out to his place many times, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl told police she’d also been having sex with someone else so the child may not be Martin’s.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.