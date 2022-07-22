ANADARKO — A Minco man is on the run after allegations he strangled and beat up his ex-girlfriend.
Due to his history of violence, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the strangulation.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Jimmy Lee Fulton Jr., 39, for felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, both after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Fulton is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend Sunday morning because he thought she was “sleeping with other men,” the warrant affidavit states. Hinton police spoke with the woman. She said he’d come to her home the night before and hit, choked and kicked her while accusing her of cheating. After sleeping it off for a couple of hours, she said he left and she called 911.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustan Chandler stated the woman had injuries to her face, neck, hands and feet and may have suffered some broken ribs, the affidavit states.
Fulton has prior felony convictions: Grady County, October 2006, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and Caddo County: January 2003, domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent; and October 2014, two counts of assault and battery upon a peace officer.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.