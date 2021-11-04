APACHE — A Caddo County man is in jail on $15,000 bond after he was accused of stabbing his father in the stomach.
Once arrested, investigators said he only talked about podcasts he listened to.
Kristopher Willieasee Pahdocony, 24, of Apache, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Pahdocony is accused of stabbing his father during an early morning incident Saturday at the family’s home in Apache.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Tait was sent to the home shortly before 12:20 a.m. and found Pahdocony’s father, Stanford walking outside with a stab wound to his stomach, according to the probable cause affidavit. Pahdocony was inside the house being held down on the ground by his brother.
The father said Pahdocony “has not been right for the last week and has been saying strange things,” the affidavit states. The son would “stare at nothing” and wouldn’t respond when spoken to, the father said. After disrespecting Stanford’s wife, the elder man said he told his son to go to bed.
Pahdocony went into his room, returned with a knife and thrusted it at his father’s chest, according to the affidavit. The father said he pushed the arm down and was stabbed in the stomach before taking the knife away from Pahdocony. The other son held his brother down while the father said he dressed his wound and called police.
The knife was recovered and Pahdocony was taken into custody, the affidavit states. Tait said the man looked down at the ground and refused to speak, saying he would only talk about podcasts he watches on the internet. The deputy said it was the only topic he would engage in.
Pahdocony returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.