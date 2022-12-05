HINTON — A Caddo County law enforcement pursuit that very nearly turned deadly for lawmen ended with a short standoff.
Now he’s being jailed on $250,000 bond.
Jason Buffum Warfield, 55, of Hinton, made his initial appearance Nov. 22 in Caddo County District Court where he received two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and another charge of endangering others while attempting/eluding police, records indicate. One assault count involving an injured deputy is punishable by up to life in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Pack stated he saw a Ford vehicle traveling about 85 mph southbound at Hinton Boulevard and North Broadway Street in Hinton; the speed limit is 45 mph, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“The vehicle was going so fast that dirt and debris was being blown off the ground and out of the sides,” Pack stated.
The deputy followed as the Ford blew through an intersection and stopped at a liquor store. The driver, Warfield, went in and then returned to his vehicle, the affidavit states. After turning north onto Broadway, Warfield pulled into an abandoned business and Pack stated he tried to hold him there. When asked to step out, Warfield peeled off and the pursuit began, the affidavit stated.
While approaching an intersection, the Ford nearly sideswiped a Hinton police officer while attempting to run him off the road, Pack stated. He then drove head-on into traffic. During the pursuit, he tried to hit the deputy’s vehicle and ram a police unit, according to the affidavit.
After the Ford stopped in a ditch, Pack pulled behind him. Warfield was ordered out. He did and then lunged at the deputy with a cell phone in his hand, the affidavit states. He returned to the Ford and after Pack went around front on foot, accelerated at the deputy.
Pack drew his gun. After dodging the oncoming vehicle, Pack stated he fired his gun at the radiator and tires, according to the affidavit. Then, he noticed he was injured.
“I felt a sharp burning on my left arm and noticed blood and a long scratch mark,” Pack stated. “I’m not sure if the vehicle hit me or debris from it barely missing me struck me.”
Pack was able to rejoin the now-expanded law enforcement pursuit back to Warfield’s house. Warfield was able to get inside and, following a short standoff, was taken into custody a short time later, the affidavit states.
Warfield returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.