ALFALFA — A Caddo County man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Wednesday afternoon wreck blamed on inattentive driving.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported William F. Traywick, 40, of Apache, was first taken to Carnegie Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in good condition with arm injuries.
Traywick was driving a Chevrolet 1-ton pickup while driving on Oklahoma 58 when, Trooper Carson Cabaniss reported, he went to look for his cell phone and went off the roadway to the right. After over correcting, the truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned ¼ time before coming to rest in a ditch about a ½ mile north of Alfalfa. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
Cabaniss reported smelling the odor of alcohol on the driver and blamed inattentive driving for the wrecks cause.