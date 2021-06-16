APACHE — A Caddo County man is in jail and looking at up to life in prison for allegations he attacked a wheelchair-bound man with a hatchet, lightbulbs and stomping him and, later, another man while he was down.
James Dean Thompson, 25, of Apache, made his initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. Due to a prior felony conviction, he faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
Law enforcement learned about Thompson as a suspect when they responded to the report of a man in a wheelchair with a bloody face on an Apache street. The man was found in the 1200 block of Ester Parker Way.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the man said he’d been awaken in bed to the blow of a hatchet to his forehead, allegedly wielded by Thompson. He said Thompson hit him with thrown lightbulbs before stomping on him from “head to toe.” Next, he said, Thompson grabbed his thumb and bent it back before running out of the house.
Police then received a call to a nearby home where Thompson was seen standing over another man, kicking and stomping him, according to the charges. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Thompson has a prior felony conviction from Caddo County from June 2016 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
He is being held in the Caddo County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.