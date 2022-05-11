APACHE — A Caddo County man is in jail on $50,000 bond for allegations he whipped and attempted to strangle his grandmother.
Cory Brent Heath, 36, of Apache, made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of abuse by caretaker, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.
Apache Police Officer Brynn Barnett stated a panic alarm at 310 S. Walnut was triggered and she’d received a phone call from the elderly woman’s daughter-in-law, who also lives at the home. She said Heath was seen jerking the security camera down at the home and became worried when she couldn’t get in touch with the woman, the probable cause affidavit states.
Barnett went to the home and contacted Heath. She asked to speak with the woman and he pointed her in the direction of the back room, the affidavit asks. The officer asked if she was OK. “She said no,” according to the affidavit. She attempted to share her story with the officer.
The woman told the officer Heath, her live-in caretaker since Feb. 1, had hit her. Heath “began hollering ‘Mom stop, no I didn’t” and was pacing back and forth, the affidavit states. The elderly woman was visibly scared and crying, Barnett stated. An ambulance was called and Heath was detained.
She told Barnett that Heath hit her in the face with an open hand and used a clothes hanger, according to the affidavit. Barnett stated the woman had a red mark on the side of her face and red marks across her leg and a white clothes hanger was found lying in the floor next to her. She also told the officer Heath had taken her phone away so she couldn’t call anyone.
During a follow-up the next day, the woman’s daughter-in-law told Barnett the woman said Heath had choked her. According to the affidavit, the woman confirmed the events to Barnett.
The grandmother is diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy and Progressive Super Nuclear Palsy, Barnett stated. Due to her condition, she doesn’t have the ability to care for herself or defend herself, the affidavit states.
It was after the woman spoke that Heath was arrested.
Held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the woman, Heath returns to court at 9 a.m. July 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
