ANADARKO — Caddo County law enforcement is looking to arrest a 71-year-old man accused of shooting a younger man in the face after he wouldn’t get off his neighbor’s yard.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Caddo County District Court for Troy Radford for an allegation of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. It’s punishable by up to life in prison.
Radford is accused of shooting his neighbor’s son in the face Thursday morning following an "out of the blue" confrontation.
The victim told police the elder man approached and pointed his finger like a gun. After responding with “It’d work better if you have a real one,” he said he was met by a hail of gunfire from the approaching Radford, the probable cause affidavit states.
The son said he and another friend had gone to his father’s home north of Carnegie around 10:30 a.m. to work on his dad’s boats. When they arrived, they began working on his Ford pickup’s sound system and listening to music.
Radford walked over after making the pistol-like move with his hand and, according to the victim, pulled a gun from his pocket and began shooting through the driver-side window, striking him in the face, the affidavit states. The victim and his friend were able to run to cover but both described hearing four gunshots.
When the older man walked back to his home, the men said they ran to the Ford and the friend drove the victim to Carnegie Hospital emergency room. Radford was seen getting in his vehicle and leaving, as well, according to the affidavit.
Two witnesses told of hearing gunshots and of seeing the victim bleeding from the face before driving away, the affidavit states.
