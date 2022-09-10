Cuffs

ANADARKO — Caddo County law enforcement is looking to arrest a 71-year-old man accused of shooting a younger man in the face after he wouldn’t get off his neighbor’s yard.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Caddo County District Court for Troy Radford for an allegation of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. It’s punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

