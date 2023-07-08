ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after giving her a marijuana edible, incapacitating her.
Tobey Olen Coley, 21, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of rape by instrumentation and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Anadarko Police Officer Dusty Richardson began investigating the case in December 2022 after the girl’s mother filed a report. The girl told Richardson a close family friend, Coley, had raped her in August 2022, the probable cause affidavit states. She said it began while at his home when he proposed they take a marijuana edible.
The girl said after eating the edible, she was conscious but unable to move. She said she wasn’t able to stop him and she believed he may have recorded the incident with his cell phone, the affidavit states. She said he dropped her off at her house and when she awoke the next day, believed she had seminal fluid on her clothing, according to Richardson. The teen said she’d since washed the clothes.
This wasn’t the first time Coley had acted inappropriately with her, the girl said. She said in March 2022, she’d gotten drunk with Coley and others and passed out. When she awoke, she said, his arm was around her neck choking her and his hand was down her pants, according to the affidavit. After a few minutes, he stopped and left the room and, she said, she passed out.
When Richardson asked the girl why she’d not come forward sooner, she replied that Coley was a family friend and she was scared what he might do to her, the affidavit states. The girl said she came forward after talking with her boyfriend about the incidents.
Richardson said after multiple attempts, he spoke with Coley in March. Coley said he and the teen had always gotten along until she started seeing her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. Coley said they’d never had sex and the girl’s claims were false, Richardson stated.
Coley told Richardson he’d take a polygraph test. However, after one was arranged, Coley changed his mind “since he did not do anything wrong,” the affidavit states.
Held on $50,000 bond, Coley returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, according to records.