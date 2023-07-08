ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after giving her a marijuana edible, incapacitating her.

Tobey Olen Coley, 21, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of rape by instrumentation and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. The rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

