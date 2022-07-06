ANADARKO — A 74-year-old Caddo County man is in jail accused hitting his girlfriend with a shovel before firing rounds of gunshots her way the day before Independence Day.
Benjamin Merle Roulain, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, all after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate. Each felony count is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison due to his prior convictions.
Roulain was arrested Sunday after Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 8:45 p.m. Sunday to his home near Anadarko on the report he was shooting at his girlfriend. The woman was founding hiding in a barn on the property and Roulain was detained.
The woman said Roulain had been shooting at her while she was hiding inside. A bullet hole was found near where she’d been hiding, the probable cause affidavit states. She said Roulain was drunk and he’d become angry while they were talking.
Roulain grabbed a shovel and swung at her, hitting her, she said, on the arm and back, and after being unable to catch up with her, went and got a handgun, the affidavit states. She said she took cover in the barn and watched him with the gun.
The woman said Roulain pointed the gun at her head when she peeked out and he fired a round that struck the doorway. According to the affidavit, she retreated farther inside the barn and she said he fired four more rounds at the building. As she called a friend to call for help, she said he went to his vehicle and got another beer before he returned to the door of the barn and sat in a lawn chair. She told investigators he told her to stick her head out so he could shoot her in the head.
Investigators took photos of the woman’s injuries from the shovel.
Investigators said Roulain was “aggravated and had a strong odor” of alcohol and was “slurring his words” when speaking with them. Roulain said he didn’t know why they were there; he’d simply been shooting at animals in the garden near the barn “to scare them off,” the affidavit states. He was told it’s against the law to be shooting a firearm while intoxicated and he responded he could do what he wanted on his property, according to the investigators.
Roulain led police to a .22 caliber pistol he’d put away in his shop, according to the affidavit. He told deputies the woman came over uninvited and they’d been arguing. He denied injuring her with a shovel, investigators said.
When told she claimed he was shooting at her, Roulain responded he practices with the pistol all the time and “if he wanted to shoot her then he would have hit her,” the affidavit states.
Roulain has two prior felony convictions from Caddo County: domestic abuse from August 2015; and possession of a controlled substance in September 2016, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.