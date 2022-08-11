Cuffs

ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is free on $50,000 bond after he was accused of keeping a woman trapped and firing a gunshot at the bathroom door she’d barricaded herself in.

Jimmy Alan Maguire, 41, of Apache, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony count of kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse – assault and battery, and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

