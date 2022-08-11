ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is free on $50,000 bond after he was accused of keeping a woman trapped and firing a gunshot at the bathroom door she’d barricaded herself in.
Jimmy Alan Maguire, 41, of Apache, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony count of kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse – assault and battery, and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Maguire was arrested Sunday morning after the Caddo County Special Response Team (SRT) arrived to quell the incident after the woman called 911.
Apache Police Officer Chelsey Gordon stated she was called shortly before 3 a.m. to the home in the 1000 block of South Oak for a disturbance. A woman had called 911 and said Maguire hit her with a beer bottle and he barricaded her in the bathroom, keeping her from leaving, the probable cause affidavit states. She told the dispatcher Maguire was armed and had fired a gunshot at her from outside the bathroom.
After police were unable to make contact with Maguire, the special response team came in the house and found furniture and other items barricading the bathroom door, the affidavit states. After getting the woman out of the bathroom, she said she and Maguire had been fighting all day over allegations she was cheating. She said he hit her with the bottle, and shoved and tried to hit her before she took refuge inside the bathroom. Then, she said, she heard him moving furniture in front of the door before he fired a gunshot at the door while she was inside.
Maguire was arrested. Gordon stated no gun or bullet casing was found at the scene; however, two locked gun cases were found, as were loaded magazines in the garage, the affidavit states.
Maguire was freed after posting bond.
