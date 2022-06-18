ANADARKO — Investigators say a Caddo County man with prior convictions for assaulting police is accused of doing so again.
Todd Bryan Stevens, 44, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery upon a police officer and domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent on both counts, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate. The assault count is punishable by between four years to life in prison due to Stevens’ four prior felony convictions.
Anadarko Police Officer Charles Maldonado stated he was called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to 401 E. Georgia on a destruction of property report. He stated he arrived to find a lot more than that going on. He met with a woman, Stevens’ sister, who described Stevens and the officer went to search for him.
Stevens was found walking in the roadway a short distance from the home. Maldonado stated he made it to a relative’s house, was slurring and was unsteady on his feet. Stevens also had what appeared to be blood on his hand.
When Maldonado tried to take Stevens into custody, Stevens lunged at the officer and attempted to bite him.
At one point, Stevens tore the collar of the officer’s shirt and Maldonado stated he responded by pulling out his Taser. When Stevens replied “Tase me,” Maldonado reholstered the Taser and got the man into handcuffs and placed him under arrest, the affidavit states.
Stevens’ sister said the incident began with an argument between them over a cellphone and when she called him a slur, he responded by hitting her, according to the affidavit. She said he also bit her hand before leaving the home. But not before throwing a tire wrench at a van parked in front, according to Maldonado.
The sister said she didn’t know of any mental illness suffered by her brother but said Stevens is a known fentanyl user, the affidavit states. Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate considered much stronger than Oxycodone.
Stevens has prior felony convictions from Caddo County: February 2009, assault and battery on a police officer; August 2017, assault and battery on a police officer; May 2018, larceny of merchandise from a retailer; and April 2021, domestic abuse, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $10,000 bond, Stevens returns to court for a revocation conference regarding his 2021 sentence of probation, records indicate.