ANADARKO — A half-naked and injured woman running toward a police officer resulted in a man arrested for aggravated assault.

Anadarko Police Officer Travis Maloy was called to a report of a man and woman physically fighting on Independence Street of the Apache Housing area Tuesday night and arrived to find them on the porch of a home. The woman was in a chair and the man was standing over her, the probable cause affidavit states.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

