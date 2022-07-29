ANADARKO — A half-naked and injured woman running toward a police officer resulted in a man arrested for aggravated assault.
Anadarko Police Officer Travis Maloy was called to a report of a man and woman physically fighting on Independence Street of the Apache Housing area Tuesday night and arrived to find them on the porch of a home. The woman was in a chair and the man was standing over her, the probable cause affidavit states.
When Maloy stopped, the woman ran to him and the man ran off into a nearby apartment, Maloy stated. The woman was crying, visibly upset, clad only in a pair of shorts and said, “I don’t want to be with him anymore,” the affidavit states.
The woman had visible injuries to her head, elbow, shins, right arm and it appeared her pinky finger was broken, Maloy stated. She told investigators she and Michael Cirilo met up with another man and woman and went back to her apartment. At some point, she said, she felt the other couple “did not like her and were setting her up for something,” according to the affidavit. Then she and Cirilo began arguing before, she said, he pushed her.
Cirilo followed the woman when she ran out of the apartment, she said, and he began punching her and hitting her head on the concrete before ripping her shirt and bra off and hitting her some more, the affidavit states. She said she was able to get away and ran to the porch where Maloy saw her with Cirilo.
Cirilo was arrested in another apartment. Maloy took him into custody and stated “it appeared as if he may have blood in his mouth and grass on the back of his shirt,” according to the affidavit.
Cirilo said he’d had to pick up the injured woman in Carnegie and then said he’d been trying to get the other man out of the apartment, according to Maloy. He also told the officer, “he did not know that he was inside the apartment,” according to the affidavit.
The officer terminated the conversation and Cirilo was taken to jail.